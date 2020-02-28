PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is turning to man's best friend for help when it comes to treating mental health and substance abuse.

"There is a stigma with mental health out there and I want to break that cycle. I want to be there to help out people," Detective Pedro Leos said.

Detective Leos is a part of Pasco County's Behavioral Health Intervention Team Unit. He's also an animal lover, which is a good thing considering his newest partner is of the four-legged variety.

Meet Charlie

Charlie is a pitbull-mix and was rescued off the streets in Brevard County back in October, Leos explained.

After his rescue, Charlie entered the Brevard County Paws and Stripes program.

Paws and Stripes takes in dogs from shelters. Inmates then train the dogs to do much more than just play fetch and rollover. The dogs are trained to become PTSD dogs, therapy dogs, or child-victim advocate dogs, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office website.

Leos couldn't wait to get started with Charlie after finding out he came from the Paws and Stripes Program.

The two play an important role in bridging the gap between law enforcement and those who need mental health assistance.

"We kept seeing the enormous amount of calls for mental health and substance abuse that are in our community," said Sheriff Chris Nocco with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office. "But we're seeing that societally, those numbers keep growing."

Nocco explained the approach to treating mental health is two-fold. Deputies react and respond to calls, but they also try to be proactive by identifying and treating problems before they reach the level of a crisis.

That's one reason the Behavioral Health Team's Animal Assistance Therapy Program was recently created.

"Law enforcement and people with mental illness, there's that stigma that we're there to take them into custody or to arrest them for a crime," Captain Toni Roach explained.

Roach is a part of the Behavioral Health Intervention Team Unit with Detective Leos. The team is trying to better the relationship between law enforcement and the community.

Captain Roach says having a dog around alleviates the stress and anxiety of those with mental health and substance abuse problems, making it easier and more efficient to get them the necessary treatment.

It's an important mission and one that Charlie fully understands.

"He loves hugs and he loves kisses, loves to make people happy," Detective Leos said of Charlie. "He knows it's his main goal to make people happy."

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, there is help available. Click here for more.

