Pasco County offers small business reimbursement program for PPE

Small businesses can get money back that was spent on face masks and gloves.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Did your small business spend money buying necessary supplies to protect you and your workers during COVID-19? If your small business is based in Pasco County, you can now be reimbursed for those purchases.

The Pasco County Board of Commissioners launched the Pasco CARES Small Business Personal Protective Equipment Reimbursement Program, which will give small businesses up to $1,000 back for PPE equipment that was bought during coronavirus.

The county commission says you can be reimbursed for items like face masks and respirators, gloves, face shields, eye protection, gowns, hand sanitizer, and other approved disinfecting products.

Reimbursements will be given on a first-come, first-served basis for up to $1,000 dollars. The commission says it has a $1 million set aside for this program.

Your small business is eligible for reimbursement if it fits the state's business eligibility requirements. Qualifying businesses must be the following:

A for-profit, privately held small business that maintains a place of business in Pasco County established prior to March 1, 2020.

A small business with 2 to 50 employees.

A small business with the majority of its employees residing in Pasco County.

