First, it was cancer. Now, a huge depression opened under their home

Andrew and Laurie Vos moved to the Tampa Bay area less than a year ago and purchased the home of their dreams.

“We were only in it for three months, when Laurie came down with multiple myeloma,” says Andrew.

Since then, they've spent much of their time at Moffitt Cancer Center and are renting a temporary apartment so Laurie can be close by.

But the plan was always to go back to their home once her treatment was completed.

Now, that may not be possible.

“When I got home, there were lights everywhere,” says Andrew. “The streets were blocked off with emergency vehicles and they told us we couldn't get back in the house.”

On Wednesday morning, a large depression opened up under the couple’s home while their grandson was inside.

Thursday afternoon, the whole was filled with dirt in the meantime until crews can figure out what to do next.

County officials say the hole was 40 to 50 feet in diameter and almost 25 feet deep.

That's why Andrew and Laurie had to evacuate.

“It was literally the day, I was having my transplant,” says Laurie. “I can't imagine a stronger double-whammy than that.”

While it’s a temporary fix, the couple is optimistic.

Andrew says his main concern is making sure Laurie beats cancer.

“I can't allow myself to get sick physically or mentally about the house,” he says. “The house can be replaced but this can never be replaced.”

Since the depression opened on private property, the county will no longer be getting involved.

It's now up to the homeowner’s insurance to fix the issue.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP