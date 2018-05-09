NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. – A depression 40 feet across and 20 feet deep opened up near two Pasco County homes Tuesday evening. County officials say, unless the hole grows, they have nothing more to do at the site.

“There is nothing that county emergency are doing at this point. The emergency response, if you will, is over,” said Pasco County Assistant Administrator for Public Safety Kevin Guthrie. “This is not a county problem. This is all 100 percent on private property, it is under the foundation of the homes, this is a private matter.”

Insurance companies for the homeowners will determine the rest, including whether or not to classify the depression as a sinkhole.

While county officials had deemed both homes unsafe to live in, they said there didn’t appear to be any damage from the depression.

“The doors still open and close, there’s no broken windows, there are no damaged items inside the house, it is structurally sound, it’s just got a forty-to-fifty foot void underneath it,” added Guthrie. “There is no structural damage. Whoever built this home built a great home because there is no structural integrity degradation from the outside, at least for us.”

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Neighbors, however, didn’t take the hole lightly.

“Scary,” said Serena Phelps, who lives nearby. “I have the jitters right now, you’re probably picking that up. It’s nerve-wracking but the earth is going to do what it’s going to do.”

Andy Vos might have been the least worried of anyone in the area, and his house is the one right on top of the hole.

"We had some files, records, insurance papers that we had to get out and the fireman said if I go in there, I go at my own risk and I understand that and, so, we got everything out,” said Vos. "This, right here, is the power of positive thinking. You cannot let this stuff get you down, and I swear I'm not going to let it get me down."

“It’s hard to say if additional properties are going to be affected,” added Guthrie. “Theoretically, probably, but right now we just can’t say. Mother nature is mother nature, it’s going to do what it’s going to do.”

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP