The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is increasing its law enforcement presence at a local school after social media rumors began swirling around this week.

The rumors reportedly involved some sort of threat against Hudson High School.

Deputies say they're investigating the possible threat. But, as of Thursday afternoon, authorities say the threat appears to be "completely unfounded."

However, the sheriff's office and leaders at Pasco County Schools are still trying to get to the bottom of the situation. And, they're taking precautions -- just in case.

Students and teachers should expect to see more law enforcement members on campus Friday.

If you have any information that would be useful to investigators, you should call the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 727-847-5878.

