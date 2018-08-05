Pasco County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing 57-year-old woman.

About 12:48 p.m. Tuesday, Cynthia Kamaile Dias left her daughter’s residence at Broad Street in New Port Richey in a rented 2017 white Nissan Pathfinder, with two dogs. She hasn't returned.

She is 5-foot-3 and was last seen wearing a black and white blouse, yoga pants and white sneakers.

If you have any information, contact the Pasco Sheriff’s Office Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and reference case number 18-18628.

