Pasco County detectives say they have arrested the Holiday man who allegedly tried to run over a deputy in the parking lot of a strip club last weekend.

Eddie Saunders, 36, was arrested overnight and charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and fleeing to elude.

Investigators say he tried to run over the deputy around 5:17 p.m. Sunday at Desire Gentleman's Club in Holiday.

He was booked into the Land O' Lakes Detention Center and held on $15,000 bond.

Mug of Eddie Saunders.

