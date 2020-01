PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters say two mobile homes and a detached shed caught fire Tuesday in Pasco County.

It happened on Caton Drive in Moon Lake. Nobody was hurt. Two dogs were saved.

A 90-year-old WWII veteran has been displaced. Authorities say the fire was accidental and not suspicious.

The below video was captured by a Pasco Fire Rescue drone.

