PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A dog is being called "Lucky" after a firefighter pulled her from a lake in the middle of the night in Pasco County and took her to an emergency animal hospital.

According to a Facebook post by Pasco County Animal Services, a Pasco County firefighter found the dog swimming in a lake at 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.

He was able to get her out and contacted Animal Services, where she was taken and examined by medical staff who gave her the name, Lucky.

Animal Control posted that they needed an animal rescue organization to "pull her for continued care," but she is not yet ready for adoption.

The Suncoast Animal League stepped-up and will care for the dog until she's ready to be adopted. They posted on their own FB page that the dog had been swimming in the lake for almost an hour before being rescued.

"It's a wonder she had enough energy considering how poor a condition her body is in," they wrote.

The Suncoast Animal League believes Lucky is an Aussie mix but aren't sure because of her loss of fur. The organization confirmed she is a senior dog though.

