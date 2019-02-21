PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Pasco County hotel will stop charging the incorrect amount of sales tax after 10News pointed out the error.

On Saturday, we reported some Pasco businesses were charging the Hillsborough County tax rate of 8.5 percent instead of 7 percent.

Pasco County Tax Collector Mike Fasano blamed the confusion on Odessa and Lutz, because parts of those towns are in Hillsborough and Pasco counties.

On Wednesday, we were contacted by Fasano, who told us Phillip Gangee, general manager of the Hyatt Place in Lutz, says his hotel is now charging the correct 7 percent after hearing about our story.

Gangee said the hotel was given the wrong rate number.

Gangee says if a customer asks for their tax money back, he will reimburse them.

