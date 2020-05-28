Lightning strike causes water main break in Wesley Chapel

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A lightning strike caused a water main break Thursday in Pasco County.
It happened on Breaker Drive in Wesley Chapel.
Pasco Fire Rescue said a bolt of lightning struck a streetlight, grounded itself and ruptured a water main.
Pasco County utility workers are trying to fix the main.
