Lightning strike causes water main break in Wesley Chapel

Utility workers were dispatched to repair the break.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A lightning strike caused a water main break Thursday in Pasco County.

It happened on Breaker Drive in Wesley Chapel.

Pasco Fire Rescue said a bolt of lightning struck a streetlight, grounded itself and ruptured a water main.

Pasco County utility workers are trying to fix the main.

