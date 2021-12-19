x
Have you seen Talisa? Pasco Sheriff's Office searching for missing 15-year-old

Talisa Denison Johnson was last seen Dec. 17 in Land O' Lakes, Florida.
Credit: Pasco County Sheriff's Office

LAND O' LAKES, Fla — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 15-year-old girl last seen in the Land O' Lakes area.

Talisa Denison Johnson has been missing since Dec. 17, the sheriff's office says. 

She was last seen wearing a brown and black plaid skirt and an oversized white shirt.  Denison Johnson is described as 5-feet, 5-inches and weighs about 120 lbs.

If you have any information on the teen's whereabouts, please contact the Pasco County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at 727-847-8102, option 7. Authorities ask that you not post tips to social media. 

