Have you seen Talisa? Pasco Sheriff's Office searching for missing 15-year-old

Talisa Denison Johnson was last seen Dec. 17 in Land O' Lakes, Florida.

LAND O' LAKES, Fla — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 15-year-old girl last seen in the Land O' Lakes area.

Talisa Denison Johnson has been missing since Dec. 17, the sheriff's office says.

She was last seen wearing a brown and black plaid skirt and an oversized white shirt. Denison Johnson is described as 5-feet, 5-inches and weighs about 120 lbs.