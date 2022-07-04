1 child and adult dead in New Port Richey apartment fire, authorities say

Both were taken to nearby hospitals where they were later pronounced dead.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Firefighters found a child and adult trapped inside their apartment in New Port Richey which was on fire at around 12:20 a.m. on Monday, the Pasco County Fire Rescue said in a news release.

Authorities reportedly saw heavy smoke and flames from the second floor of the apartment complex when they arrived at The Park at Ashley Place.

A second alarm was called by command due to the size of the fire load and building. Firefighters were then alerted of the possibility of two people trapped inside an apartment, PCFR says.

Firefighters found the child and adult after they ran up the stairs into the apartment and pulled them both out of the fire to quickly begin lifesaving interventions, the news release said.

The child and adult were transported to a nearby hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

The PCFR, Florida State Fire Marshal's Office and Pasco Sheriff's Office responded to the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.