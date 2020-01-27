One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a stabbing in Zephyrhills.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said a 28-year-old man stabbed a man to death. Deputies said a woman was also stabbed by the person.

The two knew the person who stabbed them, according to investigators. The stabbings happened after an argument, deputies said.

The man accused of stabbing the two people is in custody, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story.

