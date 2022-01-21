Sheriff: 1 dead after argument escalates to shooting in Pasco County

Authorities say there is no threat to the public.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — One person is dead following a shooting in Pasco County, according to law enforcement.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened Friday near the area of Massachusetts Ave. and Washington St. in New Port Richey.

Investigators say an argument between two people familiar with one another led to a shooting that resulted in one person being killed. Law enforcement says the gunman has been detained.

The sheriff's office says there is no threat to the public.