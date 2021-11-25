1 person hospitalized as deputies investigate shooting in Pasco County

The sheriff's office says everyone involved in the shooting remained on scene and there is no threat to the public.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says deputies are investigating the scene of a Thanksgiving Day shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened Thursday evening in the Rainbow Lane area of Port Richey. According to deputies, the incident happened after an argument.

The sheriff's office says everyone involved remained on scene and there is no threat to the public.

The condition of the person who was hospitalized is still unknown.

The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff's office says.