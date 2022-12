DADE CITY, Fla. — At least one person was killed on Sunday during a car crash outside Dade City, troopers say.

The crash occurred on Interstate 75 near Dade City. As a result, all southbound lanes in the area are blocked, according to the Florida Highway Patrol's live traffic crash report.

FHP has not yet said if there was more than one person killed or how long people can expect lanes to be blocked. However, drivers should look to take alternative routes and avoid the area.