LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — One person has died after a road rage shooting Tuesday in Land O' Lakes, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said.

According to a spokeswoman, the incident began about 9:15 p.m. at Collier Parkway and State Road 54.

The incident continued to State Road 54 and U.S. 41, where one driver opened fire at the other, according to the sheriff's office

Scott Ryan Bartolotti, 38, was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital as a trauma alert. He died of his injuries.

No arrests had been made as of early Wednesday. The surviving driver is cooperating with authorities.

There is no indication the drivers knew each other, the sheriff's office said.

Westbound lanes on State Road 54 remain blocked to traffic as authorities conduct an investigation.

Deputies are trying to determine what started the incident and asking anyone who saw anything in the area at the time to call the sheriff's office at (727) 847-8102.

