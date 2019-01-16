LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — One person was hurt Tuesday after a road rage incident and shooting on State Road 54 at Land O' Lakes Boulevard, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said.

According to a spokeswoman, there was a crash about 9:23 p.m., and when one of the drivers tried to leave the area in their vehicle, the other driver opened fire.

One person was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital as a trauma alert.

Aggravated assault charges are pending, the spokeswoman said.

Westbound lanes on State Road 54 are blocked to traffic as authorities conduct an investigation.

There was no other information immediately available.

