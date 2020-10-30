Fire Rescue: 1-year-old taken to the hospital after being bitten by dog

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Pasco County 1-year-old is being taken to an area hospital as a trauma alert after being bit in the face by a dog, according to firefighters.
Pasco County Fire Rescue is on the way to the scene in Dade City to assess the situation.
Firefighters say the dog bit the child in the face in the area of Sparkman Road and River Road.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
