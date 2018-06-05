Update: Officials earlier said the fire was 8-10 acres. They now report it is 10-15 acres.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. -- A fire burning in the woods is expected to keep on doing that, far away from any homes and businesses.

Pasco County firefighters are working to extinguish an 10-15 acre brush fire in Starkey Wilderness Park with two tractors and a line surrounding the fire.

Although officials say no buildings are in danger, the park is closed to all guests for the time being.

