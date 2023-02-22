14-year-old arrested for making online threats toward Zephyrhills High School, deputies say

Deputies said the student posted a photo of a weapon on social media "because they thought it would be funny."

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A 14-year-old Zephyrhills High School student was arrested overnight Tuesday for making online threats toward the school, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office reports.

Deputies said the teen admitted to posting a photo of a weapon, later determined to be an airsoft gun, "because they thought it would be funny."

The sheriff's office clarified that there is no actual threat to the school.

The 14-year-old was arrested and charged with written threats to kill.

"Once again, PSO urges parents and guardians to speak with students about what they post on social media and the serious consequences making threats, even as a joke, can have," the sheriff's office wrote on Twitter.

This comes after several other middle and high school students in the Tampa Bay area school districts were arrested this month in relation to online threats.

A 13-year-old Charles R. Rushe Middle School student was arrested on Feb. 8 after allegedly posting anonymous threats on social media, resulting in hours-long disruptions at several nearby schools.

At least four Manatee County students were also arrested this month in connection to threats made at Parrish Community High School.

The influx of anonymous bomb and shooting threats prompted the Manatee County Sheriff's Office to launch an investigation while urging families to discuss the serious consequences of making threats.