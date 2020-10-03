NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A 14-year-old riding a bike was killed in a crash Tuesday morning.
Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:24 a.m. at Moon Lake Road and Slidell Street in New Port Richey. Troopers say a Jeep SUV hit the teen.
The 14-year-old died at the hospital.
Troopers are asking drivers to avoid the area while they investigate.
No further information was immediately available. Check back for updates.
