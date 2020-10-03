NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A 14-year-old riding a bike was killed in a crash Tuesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:24 a.m. at Moon Lake Road and Slidell Street in New Port Richey. Troopers say a Jeep SUV hit the teen.

The 14-year-old died at the hospital.

Troopers are asking drivers to avoid the area while they investigate.

No further information was immediately available. Check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter