x
Pasco County

Pasco Sheriff: 2 children, 1 adult dead in murder-suicide

The sheriff's office says a mother killed her two children before taking her own life.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office say they are currently investigating an apparent murder-suicide that involves a mother and her two children.

In a tweet, the sheriff's office says the incident happened in the Lake Padgett area of Land O' Lakes. Law enforcement says a mother killed her two children before taking her own life. 

According to the sheriff's office, there is no threat to the public. 

The investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

