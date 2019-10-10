NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Two dogs were found dead inside a New Port Richey home after it caught fire Wednesday night.
Pasco County Fire Rescue said they responded to a house on Otter Way and saw heavy smoke and flames when they got there.
There were no reports of injuries besides the dogs, according to firefighters.
