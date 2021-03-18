2 hospitalized in hit and run involving horse-drawn carriage

SHADY HILLS, Fla. — Rescue crews are at the scene of a hit and run involving a horse-drawn carriage in Pasco County, authorities say.
Pasco Fire Rescue says the crash happened near Bowman Road and Rabbit Farm Road in Shady Hills.
Two people have been hospitalized while the horse is severely injured, fire rescue says.
Bowman road is closed as authorities investigate.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
