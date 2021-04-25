2 people killed in head-on crash in Pasco County

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Two people died following an early morning crash Sunday in Pasco County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
A 21-year-old Zephyrhills man was heading west on Eiland Boulevard near Skipper Lane when he left the median and crashed nearly head-on with another car, troopers said in a news release.
The second car, driven by a 65-year-old Williamstown woman, spun around and hit a mailbox before ending up on the roadway shoulder. She died at the scene of the crash, FHP said.
The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
