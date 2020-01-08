2 pulled from car after driver suffers medical emergency, crashes into pond

DADE CITY, Fla. — Pasco County Fire Rescue is on scene of a car into a pond after the driver suffered a medical emergency.
Crews say the car was near US 301 and Gus Way in Dade City when the medical emergency occurred and the car went into the pond.
Bystanders pulled two people from the car, according to the release.
A medical helicopter is on its way to transport one person to the hospital.
No other immediate information or details of possible road closures was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
