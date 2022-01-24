Your ultimate guide to the 2022 Kumquat Festival

Dade City's famous festival will be held Jan. 29.

DADE CITY, Fla. — Editor's note: Video in the player above is from a previous story on the festival.

The 25th Annual Kumquat Festival is just days away from kicking off in Dade City.

The free yearly event, which was delayed in 2021 due to COVID-19, features "Kumquat Growers" that give guests the chance to learn about and buy kumquats.

The festival is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 29 in downtown Dade City. As the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing, event organizers say it will continue to follow current CDC guidelines.

But the ode to the oval fruit doesn't end with just education.

According to the festival's website, more than 200 vendors will be present ranging from crafts, a farmers market, food and more. The Kid's Corral will also host a variety of activities for kids of all ages.

A Quit Show will gather guests from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. around the fountain at the Historic Courthouse, while in the Robert D. Sumner Judicial Courthouse's parking lot, enthusiasts will be able to participate in a car and truck show.

Of course, since the festival is all about the kumquat, there will be plenty of foods and products showcasing the versatile fruit, including of course the Famous Kumquat Pie.

Where is the festival held?

The Kumquat Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 29 on the streets of downtown Dade City.

Where can I park?

Parking will be available at various locations around the downtown area.

Can I bring my pet?

Festival organizers say to leave the pets at home during the festival "for the safety of your pet and other festival patrons."

Find information

An information booth will be set up at the intersection of 7th Street and Meridian Avenue. There you will be able to find food, vendor, festival sponsor and restroom locations. You can also buy an official festival t-shirt, hat or vistor. And, of course, ask any questions you have. For more festival information, click here.

Map

The 2022 Kumquat Festival interactive map can be found here and below.

Map key:

Sponsor is dark green

Food is pink

Kid's Corral is light green

Commerical is purple

Farmer's Market is yellow

Display is orange

Craft is blue

What is a kumquat?

According to Kumquat Growers, the word "kumquat" is Chinese for "gold orange," which refers to the color of the fruit.

The Growers say the "little gold gems of the citrus family" are thought to be native to China and were part of the genus Citrus until 1915 when they were put into their own genus of Fortunella.

And there isn't just one type of kumquat, but rather four species. However, only two are commonly grown in the U.S. — the "Nagami" and the "Meiwa."

The fruits are known for their distinctive taste. According to the Growers, the kumquat is the only citrus fruit that can be eaten "skin and all."

The Nagami, or "Oval Kumquat," is the most common variety in the U.S. and Florida. The fruit first came to the Sunshine State from Japan in 1885, according to the Growers.

The Nagami Kumquat is oval in shape and is about 3/4-inch to 1-inch in diameter and between 1-to-2-inches long.