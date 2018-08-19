Three people were killed and more passengers were seriously injured in a crash on County Road 54 at Berry Road in Zephyrhills today, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

At this point, it's not clear what led up to the accident.

Both directions of County Road 54 are shut down right now. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area during the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.

