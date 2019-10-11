PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Police are looking for three men in connection with a business burglary early Sunday.

Police say the men broke into Stampede Airsoft, located at 6022 Pine Hill Road, sometime around 2:45 a.m.

It's not known what the men stole.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Officer Tactuk at the Port Richey Police Department at 727-816-1919 or email j.tactuk@cityofportrichey.com.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter