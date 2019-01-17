SPRING HILL, Fla. -- Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of any suspects involved in the shooting death of a 32-year-old man.

The sheriff's office said James William Earl, 32, was found dead of a gunshot wound Wednesday morning in his driveway in Spring Hill. Deputies said he was found unresponsive by his fiancé.

Previous: Pagan Motorcycle Club member found shot to death in his driveway

Deputies say Earl's death is a homicide, but they are not yet sure of a motive.

Earl is a documented member of the Pagan Motorcycle Club. Deputies say any connection to the club's activities is unknown as the investigation continues.

Anyone who might have information is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff's Office tip line at 1-800-706-2488 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.