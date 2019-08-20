HUDSON, Fla. — At least four additional holes have developed in a Pasco County neighborhood, bringing the total number to 20.

Pasco County Emergency Management announced Tuesday afternoon the opening of even more depressions means the area remains active. Crews are working in the area between Sylvan Drive and Willow Brook Court in the Lakeside Woodlands community to figure out how they're forming.

Emergency Management says all the holes are active and showing slight signs of growth. However, people's lives are not in danger and no structures are in danger of being compromised, according to a news release.

People are asked to avoid the area. All of these holes are on private property.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

