WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. -- Five students were aboard a Pasco County school bus when it crashed with a dump truck.

No one was hurt, according to Pasco Fire Rescue.

The crash happened at the intersection of Boyette and Overpass roads.

Five students were aboard the Quail Hollow Elementary School bus and were transferred to another bus after the crash, Pasco County schools spokeswoman Linda Cobb said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the collision.

