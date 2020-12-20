2 children, 3 adults hospitalized after car accident in Dade City

DADE CITY, Fla — A multi-vehicle crash sent five people to the hospital in Dade City Saturday evening.
The accident happened at U.S. 301 at Centennial Boulevard just after 8 p.m., according to Pasco Fire Rescue.
In a Facebook post, firefighters say one child was flown to the hospital, while the other was sent to the hospital by ambulance following the crash. All three adults were also taken to the hospital.
Pasco Fire Rescue asks that drivers avoid the area until the scene is cleared.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
