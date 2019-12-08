LUTZ, Fla. — A 5-year-old girl whose family didn't know where she went after school Monday has been located, Pasco County deputies said.

Vidha Rangneni's uncle says she ended up at the wrong after-school program. When the program she was supposed to go to called saying she didn't show up, the family began to panic and gathered at her parents' house.

He says his mind began racing as he feared the worst.

"A million thoughts and everything that could go wrong. I never want to go there again. In this day and age -- what we hear. I mean hoping for the best, just hoping for the best, that’s it," Ashok Takkalapalli said.

Takkalapalli says Vidha is in good spirits.

"We're glad she’s home. She has no idea what happened. We really want to thank the Pasco County cops. They did an amazing job," he told 10News.

The owner of World Champion Center Tae Kwon Do told 10News off camera that a teacher at Imagine School was under the impression Vidha was supposed to go to his after-school program, so he picked her up along with the rest of his after-school students.

Employees say she was well cared for with the other 35 new kids until deputies arrived and the mistake was realized.

10News has reached out to Imagine School and will update this story if we get a response.

