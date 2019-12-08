LUTZ, Fla. — A 5-year-old girl who did not return home from school Monday has been located.

Pasco County deputies said they had been looking for Vidha Rangneni.

Law enforcement said it's believed Rangneni got on the wrong school bus. She eventually got off and went to a business for help.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

