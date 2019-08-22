HOLIDAY, Fla. — A 7-year-old boy was struck by a pickup while getting off a school bus Thursday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The incident happened at Flora Avenue and Excalibur Street.
Troopers say a blue Chevy S10 pickup truck struck the boy. The child has serious injuries, troopers tell 10News.
Flora Avenue is closed in both directions at the intersection.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for the latest information.
