7-year-old killed, 3-year-old seriously hurt in Pasco County crash

Troopers said a 26-year-old man failed to stop for traffic on State Road 54, causing his van to crash into several cars.

ODESSA, Fla. — A 7-year-old girl is dead and a 3-year-old is seriously injured after four cars collided on Thursday in Pasco County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 54 and Lakepointe Parkway.

Troopers said a 26-year-old man in a van failed to stop for traffic on State Road 54 and crashed into the back of a sedan driven by a 41-year-old woman. The 7-year-old and 3-year-old were in the back of the sedan.

The van continued moving forward, crashing into two SUVs, according to FHP.

Pasco County Fire Rescue said the 7-year-old girl was flown by medical helicopter to the hospital. She died from her injuries on Dec. 31.

The 3-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries. None of the other drivers involved were injured.