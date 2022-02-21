75th annual Pasco County Fair kicks off Monday

The fair runs from Feb. 21-27 in Dade City.

DADE CITY, Fla. — The Annual Pasco County Fair is back for its 75th year with a full week of family fun.

First held in 1948, the fair is a celebration of all things Pasco County. And it has a lot to offer, including livestock shows, pageants, musical performances craft sales — and, of course, classic fried foods and midway rides.

So, before you grab the family and head down to the fairgrounds in Dade City, here's everything you need to know about the 75th Annual Pasco County Fair.

When is the fair?

The 75th Annual Pasco County Fair runs from Feb. 21-27 at the Pasco County Fairgrounds, located at 36722 State Road 52 in Dade City.

How much are tickets?

Admission tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-10. Kids ages five and under are free.

Unlimited ride wristbands are sold separately for $25 (plus a $1 activation fee) for Monday through Thursday and $30 (plus a $1 activation fee) for Friday through Sunday.

Parking is free.

Are there any special deals?

From now until Thursday night, fairgoers can save $5 on ride wristbands if they purchase them online in advance.

The fair is also hosting Carload Night on Tuesday, Feb. 22, where a carload of up to six people can get admission and wristbands for just $70 total. The carload sale runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and can only be redeemed in person.

What kind of food is available?

The fair will offer all the fried classics like turkey legs, funnel cakes, corndogs, and fried Oreos.

About 20 independent vendors will also be featured, offering everything from barbeque to polish sausages and elote street corn.

What kind of entertainment is there?

In addition to rides and games, this year's lineup includes a variety of attractions, including:

Kevin Horner - Stand-up Comedy Ventriloquist

Extreme Illusions and Escapes

Pirate Man Dan

Brad Matchett Comedy Hypnotist

Renee Riddle & Ramblin' Rose

Agricadabra - The Magic of Agriculture

Fearless Flores Thrill Show

Hot Glass - Glass Blowing Demonstration

Party On Karaoke with Renee Riddle

All About AG, an interactive daily display

Robinson's Racing Pigs

The Little Roy & Lizzy Show -Bluegrass music

The Inspirations Gospel Music

Clog Jam

Demolition Derby

Fan favorites The Banjo Man, MythiCreatures, and Rock-It The Robot will also be strolling the fairgrounds daily.