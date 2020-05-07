7-year-old boy killed in ATV crash

DADE CITY, Fla. — A 7-year-old boy is dead after an ATV overturned Saturday night in Pasco County.
Florida Highway Patrol says just after 8 p.m., a Kawasaki TERYX4 ATV overturned on Powerline Road in Dade City. The 7-year-old boy was driving the ATV when it crashed, FHP says.
The boy and five other passengers were all transported to the hospital. Sadly, the boy died from his injuries.
According to a report from FHP, the passengers were three adults and two children.
The report says the three adults and a 4-year-old girl had minor injuries. The remaining passenger, a 2-year-old boy, had injuries listed as "serious."
No other information was immediately provided.
