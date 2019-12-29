HOLIDAY, Fla. — It was a sad night for one family in Pasco County.

A 23-year-old man and his mom were visiting their 80-year-old grandmother in Holiday from Fort Walton Beach, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The man and his mom were parked and the grandmother was walking behind them. The driver backed up and hit his grandma with the car, according to troopers.

FHP said the grandmother was taken to a local hospital but later died.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter