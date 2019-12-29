HOLIDAY, Fla. — It was a sad night for one family in Pasco County.
A 23-year-old man and his mom were visiting their 80-year-old grandmother in Holiday from Fort Walton Beach, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The man and his mom were parked and the grandmother was walking behind them. The driver backed up and hit his grandma with the car, according to troopers.
FHP said the grandmother was taken to a local hospital but later died.
What other people are reading right now:
- Woman hit, killed by Hillsborough County deputy
- Terrifying semi-truck crash caught on camera in Texas
- Louisiana sports reporter Carley McCord killed in plane crash
- Girl dies after going into cardiac arrest on plane flying to Seattle
- Restaurant Red Alert: The most shocking reports of 2019
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter