FHP: 9-year-old driving ATV crashes into car while crossing road in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla — A 9-year-old boy is in the hospital with critical injuries after he crashed into a car while trying to cross a road in Pasco County, a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol explains.

The boy was riding on a side-by-side ATV with a 34-year-old man Friday night traveling eastbound on the grass south shoulder of State Road 52, west of Palm Street.

At the same time, a Toyota Camry was driving eastbound on the same road.

Eventually, the 9-year-old tried to cross SR-52 and crashed with the right rear of the car as it was passing, troopers explain.

"The impact caused the ATV to rotate and overturn in the westbound lane of SR-52," FHP wrote in the alert.

The Camry ended up crashing into a ditch and came to a final rest along the north shoulder. The driver and passenger in the car were not hurt following the crash.

But the 9-year-old, who reportedly wasn't wearing a seatbelt while driving, is said to be left with critical injuries. The 34-year-old man sitting next to the child, who also wasn't wearing a seatbelt, was left with minor injuries, FHP explains.

There's an investigation ongoing into the crash.

This crash comes just months before a new law surrounding the age limit of drivers goes into effect.

Once Oct. 1 hits, only people 18 or older will be able to operate a golf cart on certain roadways. Only people with a valid learner's license or driver's license are allowed.