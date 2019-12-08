PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — An 8-year-old Cane Corso that was used for breeding is in the fight for her life.

Suncoast Animal League workers said Lucy is kind and gentle. She is also about 40-50 pounds underweight.

"When she came in she could barely walk. She had to be carried in. We were stunned. It was way worse than anything you could imagine and the infection smell was all over," said Executive Director of Suncoast Animal League, Rick Chaboudy.

Chaboudy says nothing heals his soul more than healing animals, but in his 30 years working he's never seen a case like Lucy's.

Lucy tested positive for hook and heartworms. She was malnourished, dehydrated and covered with cuts that got infected.

"This is neglect. This is abuse. This is keeping them from seeing a veterinarian. This is all of the above when it comes to animal cruelty charges, but who did it? People like that need to go to jail," Chaboudy said.

Lucy would've died if an officer hadn't come to her rescue. While animal control looks for whoever mistreated her, Lucy will keep fighting for her life.

"When she was carried in and sat down and we said something to her, she wagged that tail! In my heart, I know that she was going to live and that she was a fighter," Chaboudy said.

The shelter is working to get her healthy again. It's going to take two to three weeks for the infection to leave her body.

