HUDSON, Fla. — A fire heavily damaged a community resource center Wednesday in Hudson.

The fire broke out overnight at the ACTS Resource Center at 12515 US 19. Most of the building is charred, and the center's leaders say it looks to be a major if not a total loss.

Owner Lamont Boegli said he has no fire insurance, but he "trusts in God" because "he's using this for his purpose."

Boegli said the center serves hundreds of hot meals to the homeless on Thanksgiving and Christmas. On normal days, the center serves coffee and doughnuts in the morning and a hot lunch around noon.

The building is also a place for Bible studies, a meeting place for small churches and a resource center for clothing, job searching and public assistance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter