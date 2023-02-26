Have you seen Alexis? Pasco deputies searching for missing teen girl

Law enforcement describes Alexis Salmon as 4-foot-11, weighs about 100 pounds and has brown eyes with brown hair.

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Have you seen Alexis Salmon?

Deputies in Pasco County say they are searching for the missing 15-year-old who was last seen Saturday night in Land O' Lakes.

At around 10 p.m., Salmon was seen in the Cadence Loop area wearing a white sweater, white beanie and long pants while riding on a green and white BMX bike, the Pasco Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Law enforcement describes the teen as 4-foot-11, weighs about 100 pounds and has brown eyes with brown hair.