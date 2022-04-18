Deputies investigating alleged attempted child kidnapping in Pasco County

The child was able to escape without being injured authorities say.

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Law enforcement says it is currently investigating an alleged attempted kidnapping of a child in Pasco County.

According to the sheriff's office, a child was jogging at around 4 p.m. on Monday in the area of Lake Thomas Rd. and Drexel Rd. in Land O' Lakes. Deputies say a man allegedly attempted to force the child into a black truck.

The child was able to escape without being injured, authorities say.

The make and model of the black truck is unknown at this time, but authorities say anyone with information should call the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or report tips online at http://PascoSheriff.com/tips.