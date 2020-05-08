x
Amazon to build new facility in Pasco County

The online shopping site is expanding its footprint in the Tampa Bay Area.
Credit: AP
Amazon Prime packages

LUTZ, Fla. — Amazon is once again investing in the Tampa Bay area. 

The company has plans to build a $40 Million facility in Pasco County. The 110,000-square-foot facility will be known as a "last-mile" location in Lutz and employ at least 120 full-time workers. 

It will help with logistics to get deliveries to homes in Pasco County. And, it's expected to open in 2021.

Back in July, a new Amazon Cargo Handling Facility opened in Lakeland. There's a 220,000-square-foot cargo facility there to help with the logistics of getting products into Florida. 

The Lakeland Linder International airport made millions of dollars in improvements to the infrastructure and runway as part of the deal.

