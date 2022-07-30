Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old girl last seen in Pasco County

FDLE says she may be in a silver Mercedes sedan.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A Florida Amber Alert was issued late Saturday night for a 17-year-old girl last seen on Executive Drive near Gulf Drive in New Port Richey.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement identified the teen as Delilah Rieger. Investigators say she was last spotted in a white sweatshirt and dark leggings. At the time, she had a black backpack and purse.

Rieger is described as a white teen with red hair and blue eyes. She is 5-foot-8 and 185 pounds, the alert said.

FDLE says she may be traveling in a silver Mercedes sedan.

Anyone with information about her location is urged to call the New Port Richey Police Department at 727-841-4550 or dial 911.

This is not the first time Rieger has disappeared, according to investigators. Back in April, the Pasco Sheriff's Office put out a missing person notice on Twitter as deputies searched for her at that time.