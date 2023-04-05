'What is your problem?': Woman claims animal cruelty after watching man throw cat in water repeatedly

A woman said she was at Brasher Park in Port Richey on Sunday when she saw a 20-year-old man repeatedly throw a cat in the water.

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Hundreds of people online have shared claims of animal cruelty in Pasco County. "Tobo" the cat has gotten a lot of attention on Facebook.

A woman said she saw a 20-year-old man repeatedly toss Tobo into the water at Brasher Park in Port Richey on Sunday.

"Proceeds to throw the cat 8 feet into the water," Sherrie Kawa recalled.

Kawa snapped this picture of the cat.

"I asked him what is your problem, I get out and go up to him and he proceeds to take the cat and fling it in the water one more time," Kawa said.

Kawa said the cat ran out of the water and into a bush, but saw the man grab the cat and then she said he confronted her.

"He says what are you going to do about it?" Kawa recalled.

That’s when Kawa said she contacted Port Richey Police and posted to Facebook. It quickly gained hundreds of views.

Two people saw the post and wanted to help the cat. Callista Durrett and Denisse Richters tracked down the family of Tobo. They came to an agreement to give Tobo to the two women.

"He was saying that he was just trying to see if he could swim," Durrett said.

The family of the man told the same thing to 10 Tampa Bay. The man's father profusely apologized for what his son did and told 10 Tampa Bay his son doesn’t have a history of hurting animals.